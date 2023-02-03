‘Armchair liberals’ stayed away from BJY but pontificated on it: Ramesh’s swipe at ‘Cong bashers’

The voice-over urges the "armchair liberal" not to depend on the chair always and "join the struggle".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 3rd February 2023 6:08 pm IST
'Armchair liberals' stayed away from BJY but pontificated on it: Ramesh's swipe at 'Cong bashers'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at “arm-chair liberals” and “professional Congress bashers” who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it, sharing an animation on them.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh shared a 40-second animation with a Hindi voice which shows the “home of an arm-chair liberal”. The person is shown sitting on a chair while giving comments on social media, and finally the leg of his chair breaks.

The voice-over urges the “armchair liberal” not to depend on the chair always and “join the struggle”.

Also Read
Hindu group Chairperson Malini describes Hijab as symbol of “female subjugation”

“Message to the arm-chair liberals, professional Congress bashers and commentators, who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it,” Ramesh, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications, tweeted along with the animation.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra culminated at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area with the unfurling of the national flag and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium after traversing 12 states and two Union Territories in over 140 days after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button