‘Armchair liberals’ stayed away from BJY but pontificated on it: Ramesh’s swipe at ‘Cong bashers’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at “arm-chair liberals” and “professional Congress bashers” who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it, sharing an animation on them.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh shared a 40-second animation with a Hindi voice which shows the “home of an arm-chair liberal”. The person is shown sitting on a chair while giving comments on social media, and finally the leg of his chair breaks.

The voice-over urges the “armchair liberal” not to depend on the chair always and “join the struggle”.

“Message to the arm-chair liberals, professional Congress bashers and commentators, who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it,” Ramesh, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications, tweeted along with the animation.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra culminated at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area with the unfurling of the national flag and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium after traversing 12 states and two Union Territories in over 140 days after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.