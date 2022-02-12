Hindu group Chairperson Malini describes Hijab as symbol of “female subjugation”

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: The alleged oppression of women in Islam is the favourite topic of journalists and politicians. They simply love to have the world believe how oppressed creatures are the veiled women.

The latest in the line of hijab-bashers is Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson of The Hindu Group’s Publishing Company. In a tweet she said she was all for minority rights being asserted and protected but felt hijab “is a symbol of female subjugation. It cannot be touted as an example of personal freedom needing protection.”

While I am all for minority rights being asserted & protected, the hijab is a symbol of female subjugation. It cannot be touted as an example of personal freedom needing protection.Time for Muslim women to distance themselves from this regressive campaign. https://t.co/5haiz4FKnZ — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) February 12, 2022

Ms. Parthasarathy, who had met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, some time back and appreciated his leadership, today described hijab as a symbol of female subjugation and called upon Muslims to ‘distance themselves from this regressive campaign.’

The Hindu until recently was known as a secular and Left leaning newspaper. It has obviously changed its policy recently, which according to some insiders, is the result of feud within the “Hindu family.”

Waxing eloquently even without talking to the females beneath the veil is unfortunate. If a Muslim woman is comfortable with her dress and is doing no harm to anyone why bother? If they are for emancipation of women, why turn a blind eye to the facade affecting women in the West. Why so much commotion over wearing the face veil when there is no uproar over the ‘forward’ bikini clad women and celebrities posing nude for glam magazines. This doesn’t raise their hackles at all.

Wearing of hijab is not just a question of freedom of choice for Muslim women. The critics of hijab have no idea how Muslim women feel protected and respected within the Islamic framework. Just because a woman wears the burqa it doesn’t necessarily mean she is subjugated. On the contrary one can find many women under the hijab empowered, well educated, smart and independent. The media and the Western ideologues have lost the debate concerning women and Islamic values. They have failed to persuade Muslim women to reject manifestations of Islamic values such as the niqab.

Surprisingly, Parthasarathy’s post has been tagged along with that of Taslima Nasreen, the Bangladeshi writer who had leave her country and take refuge in India because of her comments that have alleged the sentiments of the majority of population in her home country. She has found safe ground under the umbrella of largely the Right wingers.