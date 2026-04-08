Armed forces to use Adilabad airport for training: Aviation Minister

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday announced that the proposed airport in Adilabad will be utilised for armed forces training, in addition to civilian service.

He said the Centre was considering establishing a major airport in Adilabad and a team of defence officials will inspect the lands to assess if it’s suitable for the construction of a new airport.

Addressing the media along with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, Naidu said that there were 360 acres of defence lands in Adilabad, and state government would hand over over 450 acres for the construction.

Naidu also announced that the Centre plans to lay a foundation stone for the construction of Mamnoor airport in Warangal district in three months. He said the state government has acquired land and handed it, so that the long-standing demand to convert the airstrip to a full-fledged airport could be realised. “We are consulting the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and a decision on this will be taken soon,” he said.

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Informing that the state government has also proposed an airport at Antargam in Peddapalli district, in addition to another proposal for an airport at Kothagudem, Naidu said that the Centre was considering all of them, and would take a positive decision based on the feasibility of constructing them at the locations being proposed.