Underpass tunnel beneath Begumpet Airport runway in Hyderabad gets approval

Hyderabad: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved the construction of an underground underpass tunnel beneath the Begumpet Airport runway in Hyderabad.

The approved plan includes a 600-metre-long, six-lane underpass under the runway. It is part of the 5.4-km elevated corridor connecting Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road on NH-44.

Project details

The corridor will pass through areas such as Secunderabad, Tadbund, and Bowenpally, and will end at Dairy Farm Road.

An underground underpass has been planned because building an elevated structure near the airport runway is not feasible.

📢 OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION

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Issued by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)



The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has conveyed its approval for the construction of an underground underpass beneath the Begumpet Airport runway,… pic.twitter.com/LjYvhqQLFa — FactCheck_Telangana (@FactCheck_TG) April 6, 2026

The design will also help avoid sharp turns in the Tadbund stretch.

Land for underpass tunnel beneath Begumpet Airport runway in Hyderabad

Land acquisition for the project includes 42 acres of defence land and 13 acres of private land.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is executing two major corridors from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet and from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road.

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The Begumpet Airport underpass tunnel beneath runway is part of the Paradise to Dairy Farm Road corridor in Hyderabad.

Overall, these projects involve 114 acres of defence land and 78 acres of private land.

Project funding

The project will be funded by the New Development Bank (NDB).

The total cost of the project is Rs 5,106 crore. Out of which, the NDB will contribute Rs 3,574 crore. The state government will bear the remaining Rs 1,532 crore.

The funding details are based on the preliminary project proposal report.