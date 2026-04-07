Telangana woman protests outside beau’s house after marriage refusal

Their friendship turned into love and they spent several years together.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:58 pm IST
Telangana woman protests outside beau’s house after marriage refusal
Woman (Right) and her mother (Left)

Hyderabad: A woman staged a protest outside her boyfriend’s house in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, after he refused marriage despite being in a relationship for several years.

The incident took place in Gudur mandal and has created a stir in the local area.

Relationship for past seven years

The woman, Guguloth Spandana from Rekula Thanda in Kesamudram mandal, and Tejavat Raghuram from Vagya Thanda in Gudur mandal, were in a relationship for the past seven years.

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According to the information, their friendship turned into love and they spent several years together. Raghuram had also promised to marry Spandana.

However, when the topic of marriage came up, he refused and started distancing himself from her. After realizing this, Spandana went to his house in Vagya Thanda to protest.

Telangana woman fast over marriage refusal

The woman began a fast in front of his house, demanding justice. She said that after loving her for seven years, he cannot suddenly refuse to marry her. She also stated that she would not leave the place until he agrees to marry her.

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The protest attracted the attention of locals, and many people gathered at the spot.

The woman continues her protest, while the family members of the boyfriend are said to be not present.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:58 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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