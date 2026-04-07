Hyderabad: A woman staged a protest outside her boyfriend’s house in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, after he refused marriage despite being in a relationship for several years.

The incident took place in Gudur mandal and has created a stir in the local area.

Relationship for past seven years

The woman, Guguloth Spandana from Rekula Thanda in Kesamudram mandal, and Tejavat Raghuram from Vagya Thanda in Gudur mandal, were in a relationship for the past seven years.

According to the information, their friendship turned into love and they spent several years together. Raghuram had also promised to marry Spandana.

A woman staged a protest outside her boyfriend’s house in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, after he refused to marry her despite being in a relationship for several years.



The incident took place in Gudur mandal and has created a stir in the local area.



The woman, Guguloth… pic.twitter.com/C0DV33DM6B — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 7, 2026

However, when the topic of marriage came up, he refused and started distancing himself from her. After realizing this, Spandana went to his house in Vagya Thanda to protest.

Telangana woman fast over marriage refusal

The woman began a fast in front of his house, demanding justice. She said that after loving her for seven years, he cannot suddenly refuse to marry her. She also stated that she would not leave the place until he agrees to marry her.

The protest attracted the attention of locals, and many people gathered at the spot.

The woman continues her protest, while the family members of the boyfriend are said to be not present.