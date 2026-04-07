Video: JNTU Hyderabad receives bomb threat, police launch probe

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, received a bomb threat.

The threat has created panic on the campus.

JNTU Hyderabad received email

The threat was sent to the official email of the university by an unidentified person.

A bomb threat email sent to JNTU in Hyderabad triggered a major security alert, prompting police and bomb squad searches across the campus. Authorities are now investigating the source of the email to determine whether it was a prank or part of a larger conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/1Syoa9QIhB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 7, 2026

After getting the email, police and bomb squad teams reached the campus. They checked all the areas of the campus.

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Investigation

Police are investigating the source of the email received by the JNTU Hyderabad. They are trying to find out whether it was a prank or part of a larger plan.

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Further investigation is going on.