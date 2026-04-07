Video: JNTU Hyderabad receives bomb threat, police launch probe

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, received a bomb threat.
The threat has created panic on the campus.
JNTU Hyderabad received email
The threat was sent to the official email of the university by an unidentified person.
After getting the email, police and bomb squad teams reached the campus. They checked all the areas of the campus.
Investigation
Police are investigating the source of the email received by the JNTU Hyderabad. They are trying to find out whether it was a prank or part of a larger plan.
Further investigation is going on.