Video: JNTU Hyderabad receives bomb threat, police launch probe

The threat was sent to the official email of the university by an unidentified person.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:31 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, received a bomb threat.

The threat has created panic on the campus.

JNTU Hyderabad received email

The threat was sent to the official email of the university by an unidentified person.

Subhan Bakery

After getting the email, police and bomb squad teams reached the campus. They checked all the areas of the campus.

Investigation

Police are investigating the source of the email received by the JNTU Hyderabad. They are trying to find out whether it was a prank or part of a larger plan.

Further investigation is going on.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:31 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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