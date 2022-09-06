Army chief Manoj Pande in Nepal

Kathmandu: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande pays tribute to fallen soldiers at Bir Smarak during his visit to Nepal. (PTI Photo) Kathmandu: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande hands over non-lethal military aids, including Artillery Equipment, Mine Protected Vehicles, Medical Stores & horses, to Chief of Army Staff of Nepal General Prabhu Ram Sharma during his visit to Nepal. (PTI Photo) Kathmandu: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a meeting with President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari (C), at President's official residence in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. President Bhandari conferred the Honorary Rank of General of Nepali Army on Pande. (PTI Photo) **EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @adgpi ON MONDAY, SEPT. 5, 2022** Kathmandu: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande inspects Guard of Honour at the headquarters of Nepali Army. (PTI Photo) Kathmandu: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande with Chief of Army Staff of Nepal General Prabhu Ram Sharma during a ceremony to hand over non-lethal military aids, including Artillery Equipment, Mine Protected Vehicles, Medical Stores & horses, to Nepal. (PTI Photo)