Army dogs, robotic canines showcase combat skills at PRAGATI 2026

Shillong: Indian Army’s battle-trained dogs added a distinctive edge to Exercise PRAGATI 2026, demonstrating how canine units continue to play a crucial role in modern military operations, officials said on Tuesday, May 26.

Participating alongside troops from friendly foreign countries, the Army’s K9 warriors showcased their expertise in explosive detection, tracking and intervention operations, highlighting their importance in high-risk combat scenarios and multinational operational environments, they said.

The demonstrations featured Alan, a Belgian Malinois assault dog; Victor, a Rampur Hound tracker dog; and Deo, a Labrador trained in explosive detection.

Each dog displayed specialised operational capabilities, reflecting the versatility, discipline and mission readiness of Indian Army K9 teams, according to a statement by the Army here.

#WATCH | Amid tactical drills and multinational training at Exercise PRAGATI 2026, the Indian Army’s four-legged warriors added a distinctive and powerful dimension to the exercise. Army dogs trained alongside troops from friendly foreign countries, showcasing their role in… pic.twitter.com/6XSiDacpiR — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

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Officials said a key highlight of the exercise was the participation of the indigenous Rampur Hound, represented by Victor, underlining the Army’s increasing focus on integrating native breeds into operational roles as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Known for climatic adaptability, resilience and disease resistance, indigenous breeds are proving effective in varied operational conditions, from deserts to glaciers, they said.

The exercise also featured robotic dogs, showcasing the integration of emerging technologies with traditional military capabilities in future combat operations.

Officials said the joint display of robotic platforms and trained Army dogs presented a picture of technology and instinct working together to enhance operational effectiveness.

Exercise PRAGATI 2026 brought together more than 400 soldiers from 12 countries for tactical drills and joint training aimed at enhancing interoperability and combat readiness. Since its commencement on May 20, the exercise has created a vital platform for participating armies to train jointly, exchange best practices, and enhance interoperability in a multinational setting.