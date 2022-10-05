Army helicopter crashes in Tawang, pilot killed

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 5th October 2022 3:21 pm IST
Rescue operations underway in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh where a Cheetah helicopter carrying two pilots crashed on Wednesday morning (Photo: Twitter)

Tawang: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

One of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The other pilot is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

