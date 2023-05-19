Army recruitment rally to be held at Secunderabad; check details

Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally under the unit headquarters quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from 03 July 2023 to 10 September 2023

The enrolment is for the roles of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Adm Assistant/ SKT (AOC Wards only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Std (Chef, Artisan Misc Wks, Steward), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Std (House Keeper) category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

‘Outstanding sportsmen’ (Open category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 06 AM on 30th June 2023 for sports trial, a press note informed.

Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the fields of Football, Basketball, Handball, Swimming, Diving & Water Polo, Wrestling, and Athletics including Track and field events, Kabaddi, Cricket and Weightlifting can participate along with their certificates of representing a State or Country in National or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

Qualifications

The qualifying age limit for the above-mentioned categories is 17 ½ to 21 years.

Educational Qualification for the Agniveer GD is Class 10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and with 33% in each subject. Candidates with valid LMV Driving license will be given preference for Driver requirements.

For Agniveer Tech is 10+2/ Intermediate exam Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

OR

10+2/ Intermediate exam pass in Science with (PCM & English) from any recognised State Education Board or Central Education Board to include NIOS and ITI course of minimum one year in the required field with NSQF level or above.

OR

10th/ Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and minimum 40% in English, Maths and Science with two years of Technical Training from ITI or two/three years diploma.

For Agniveer Adm Assistant/SKT is 10+2/ Intermediate exam pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

For Agniveer Tdn (10th Std) is Class 10th simple pass (33%) and Agniveer Tdn (8th Std) is Class 8th simple pass (33%).

For other details, candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Tirmulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre E-mail Address tuskercrc-2021@gov.in or visit the website for more information about the recruitment rally.

All candidates appearing for the rally should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rally can be cancelled/postponed at any time without giving any reason.