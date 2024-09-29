Army rescues 1 of 3 kidnapped by suspected kuki militants in Manipur

Imphal: Suspected Kuki militants kidnapped three youths belonging to the Meitai community in Manipur while the Army rescued one of the captives on Sunday and the remaining two still are in the captivity of the extremists, police said.

A police official said that the three youths were kidnapped by armed Kuki militants while they were en route to attend an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read Shutdown in Manipur hill districts hits life for second day

The Army during a search operation rescued one of the youths Ningombam Johnson Singh on Sunday while two other youths — Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh — were still in the captivity of Kuki militants in unknown locations.

All three youths are residents of Thoubal districts.

Local online media reported that following the youths’ abduction, Kuki groups allegedly uploaded posts on social media claiming to have captured three individuals, further causing concern among the families and Meitai community.

In response to the incident, a public meeting was held this morning at Thoubal Khekman Jila Keithel, where a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed.

The JAC subsequently submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Thoubal District, urging immediate action for the rescue of the two remaining youths.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who holds the home portfolio, on Sunday afternoon held a meeting with the MLAs of ruling and opposition parties and discussed the abduction issue.

Later Singh said in a post on the X; “Held a meeting with all the MLAs from both the Ruling and Opposition parties at my Secretariat, today. Addressed the current situation in the state, particularly focusing on the rescue of the abduction of two innocent youths by Kuki militants. We condemn such heinous acts and our government is working to secure the safe release of the victims.”

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh among others were present in the meeting, held at the chief minister’s secretariat.