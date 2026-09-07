Army veterans censure Congress leader’s ‘drunk uncles’ remark

Several military veterans on Monday strongly criticised Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh over his remarks targeting retired Indian Army officers, suggesting that their participation in television debates and politics, along with access to subsidised Defence canteens, could pose a risk to civilian control and potentially lead to situations similar to those witnessed in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other parts of Southeast Asia.

The veterans pushed back against the Congress spokesperson’s remarks, asserting that retired members of the armed forces remain full citizens with constitutional rights, including the freedom to express their views, vote, contest elections, and participate in democratic discourse.

They also stressed that they continue to pay taxes and retain their democratic rights after completing their service, while India’s system ensures civilian control over serving armed forces personnel.

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The controversy erupted after Singh reacted to remarks by Major General Harsha Kakar (retd.) concerning CJP spokesperson Saurav Dass.

In his response, the Congress spokesperson said:, “Retired Army Uncles on subsidised alcohol from Defence Canteen should be asked to stay away from TV, Politics or News in general. If these Uncles have their go, a military coup in India is highly possible as it occurs in Pakistan, Bangladesh or South East Asia. Army Uncles should remember that propaganda is good to charge up a soldier to fight or take a bullet. But the same should not be used to mislead civilian citizens.”

“Army Uncles should be made to sign a declaration on retirement that they would stay away from Politics. We salute their service to the Nation. But they should too salute to keep away from Civilian Politics as it is non of their business,” he had posted.

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“Their business is to take orders from a civilian head. Not dictat (sic) terms as how the civilian head should take decisions in first place. Retired drunken Army Uncles on TV is what represents the Military Industrial Complex of India which has infested the present Party in power. This military Industrial Complex of India needs to be dismantled,” he posted

The remarks drew a sharp response from several veterans, including Maj Gen Kakar (retd), Lt Gen P.R. Shankar (retd), and Colonel Rohit Dev (retd), who rejected the suggestion that retired military personnel should surrender or restrict their constitutional rights after completing their service.

Taking to X, Maj Gen Kakar (retd) questioned how Singh had been appointed as a Congress spokesperson and criticised what he described as a lack of understanding behind the remarks.

“I seriously wonder how Congress nominated a person like Reetam Singh as a spokesperson. His knowledge is not only shallow but his thinking illogical. I have earned my rank and dues from service to the nation in conditions you would never have dreamt about. Don’t be jealous. It is my constitutional right to share my views. Your comme are an insult to your education and upbringing. Grow up mentally,” he said.

Lt Gen Shankar (retd) also responded to Singh’s post, saying that the language used against retired members of the armed forces reflected a lack of respect for the military and warning that such remarks could have political consequences.

“This post of yours indicates to me the irreverence you have for the armed forces. Continue with this efforts and language..,.you will be destined to use it only. People will ensure that the Indian Armed Forces are never put under your party and the nation will be better of got it,” he said.

Colonel Rohit Dev (retd) also hit out at Singh, stressing that veterans remain ordinary citizens with the same democratic rights as other Indians after retirement.

“Veterans are Citizens of Bharat who Vote too and have a definite say in Democracy of Bharat. They pay their Taxes in Advance as well, just like when they were serving in uniform. They have Freedom to Express, Right to Vote, Fight Elections, etc too. This is how an ignorant runt sounds,” he said.

–IANS

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