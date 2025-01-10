Arogyasri to remain uninterrupted in Telangana hospitals

Hyderabad: Amid concerns over pending payments to hospitals under the Arogyasri scheme, the Telangana Health Department has assured that health services in private hospitals will continue without disruption. Reports had highlighted that the state government owes around Rs.1,100 crore to Aarogyasri Network Hospitals.

In response, Arogyasri CEO Siva Sankar Lotheti met with representatives of the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (THANA) on Wednesday. Acting on instructions from Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha, the CEO urged hospitals to continue treating patients without causing inconvenience.

An official statement highlights that Rs.1,130 crore was disbursed to hospitals last year. Additionally, medical package rates, unchanged since 2013, were revised with an average increase of 22%.

The health department also revealed that Rs.730 crore in dues from the previous administration has been cleared. THANA representatives assured their cooperation, confirming that Arogyasri services would remain unaffected.