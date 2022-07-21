Around 9.79 lakh posts lying vacant in central govt departments

New Delhi: Out of the total sanctioned strength of 40.35 lakh posts in various central government departments, around 9.79 lakh are lying vacant.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that as of March 1, there were 40, 35, 203 sanctioned posts under various central government departments.

Out of the sanctioned posts, 30, 55, 876 positions were filled as of March 1.

As per Personnel Ministry’s data that was made public in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, UPSC recommended 4,119 candidates for different central government jobs during 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years.

“Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the programme of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies, the data said.

A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913, it said.

Similarly, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs during 2018-19 against 5,207 advertised vacancies, it said.

With inputs from PTI