Arrangements for Formula E race in Hyderabad – Here’s everything you need to know

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Formula E race in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is making arrangements and taking steps to ensure the safety of cars, drivers and spectators.

Black-topping will be done on the road around Hussain Sagar Lake. Various safety tests will also be carried out to ensure that the track is foolproof for the Formula E race scheduled to be held next year in Hyderabad.

Hussain Sagar Lake’s view to be blocked

For public safety, Hussain Sagar Lake’s view will be blocked for the next four months using barricades. These barricades will be removed after the completion of the Formula E race.

As part of the arrangements for the event, a separate VIP walkway and spectator walk route will be arranged. Apart from it, pedestrian bridges will be made available over the race track for safe movement.

Though makeover work is going on at the road surrounding Hussain Lake Sagar for the Formula E race, there will be no restrictions for vehicular movement till the event.

Also Read Three new flyovers set to ease traffic in Hyderabad

Formula E race to be held in Hyderabad next year

Recently, Hyderabad was selected as one of the 12 cities worldwide to host the Formula E race in 2023. In India, no other city was selected for the event next year.

As the race takes place on regular roads and not on specialized tracks, NTR Marg road which surrounds Hussain Sagar Lake was chosen.

On February 11, 2023, a total of 11 teams are going to participate in the race which will be held on a 2.7-km long road.

The race in Hyderabad will be the fourth in the season. The first one will be held in Mexico City and the next two are scheduled to be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Formula E racing

It is an international event wherein teams and drivers participate in the competition in electric vehicles.

In 2014, it was first held at the Olympic Park grounds in Beijing, China.