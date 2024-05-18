‘Arrest all of us’: Kejriwal says will visit BJP HQ with AAP leaders

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he, along with all other AAP leaders, will visit the BJP headquarters on Sunday at noon, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to imprison all of them.

“PM Modi is playing ‘jail ka khel’. You can see how they are after AAP. I would like to tell the Prime Minister that me and other leaders of AAP will come to BJP headquarters tomorrow at 12 noon. Put all of us in jail,” Kejriwal said during an online address.

“You think that by jailing AAP leaders, you will crush AAP. It will not happen. You can try. AAP is a thought that has made home in the hearts of the people of the country,” the AAP supremo said.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, ये एक-एक करके क्या आप हम लोगों को गिरफ़्तार कर रहे हैं? एक साथ सभी को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए – CM @ArvindKejriwal l LIVE https://t.co/0LIUQdK9PZ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party’s parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)