Arrow stuck near heart, tribal teen gets new lease of life at NIMS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a remarkable feat, the surgeons at NIMS have successfully removed an arrow which had pierced the chest of an Adivasi teenager. He was saved after a four-hour operation conducted by the surgeons of the cardiothoracic department.

Sodi Nanda (17), a native of Chhattisgarh, had an arrow accidentally shot inside his chest a week ago while he was in the forest. His family members immediately shifted him to Bhadrachalam area hospital, from where he was referred to MGM Hospital in Warangal. As it was a sensitive case requiring a challenging surgical procedure, he was shifted to NIMS in Punjagutta on Friday night.

Dr Amareshwar Rao, head of the Cardiothoracic department, and Dr Gopal, who performed the surgery noticed that the arrow had pierced between the heart and lungs of the teen. After four hours of surgery, the team of surgeons removed the arrow from his chest and declared that he was out of danger.

Treating it as a special case, NIMS director Nagari Beerappa brought the issue to the State government and got the surgery and treatment done free of cost. He congratulated the surgeons of the cardiothoracic department for saving the child.