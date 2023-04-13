Hyderabad: 12-yr-old undergoes rare pediatric renal transplant at NIMS

Hyderabad: Rekindling the joy of childhood and giving hope for a better life, the team of urologists at NIMS hospital, Hyderabad have successfully conducted a pediatric renal transplant on a 12-year-old boy who had been suffering from end-stage kidney failure.

The boy hails from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana and comes from a poor background with the father working small jobs and the mother taking care of the child.

The boy was suffering from a congenital problem called bilateral vesicoureteric reflux associated uropathy and was diagnosed with kidney failure about a year ago and since then had been on dialysis.

Staged procedures were planned and the team of urologists at NIMS performed a laparoscopic left nephroureterctomy in the first stage followed by further optimization and right nephroureterectomy plus live-related renal transplant in the same sitting as a second stage.

Post-transplant, the boy has recovered well and the renal functions have normalised with serum creatinine dropping from 7 to 0.4. The mother who has donated her kidney to the boy is also doing well.

Professor and Head of the Department Dr Rahul Devraj said that this boy is one of the youngest to undergo a transplant surgery at a government hospital.

All the surgeries have been performed free of cost under the Telangana Aarogyasri scheme. The urology team expressed their gratitude to the minister for health and family welfare, Telangana T Harish Rao and NIMS director Dr Bheerappa, for their continuous support and encouragement.