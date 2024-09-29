Arshad Warsi clarifies ‘Joker’ comment on Prabhas after backlash

Mumbai: Arshad Warsi recently faced backlash after calling superstar Prabhas a “joker” in his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. In August, during a podcast interview, Arshad shared that he was disappointed with Prabhas’ look in the film, comparing him to a “joker” and expressing his wish to see a more intense character, like in Mad Max. This comment stirred a lot of controversy, especially among Prabhas’ fans and people from the Telugu film industry.

Several celebrities, including actors Nani and Sudheer Babu, expressed their displeasure with Arshad’s remark. They felt his words were harsh and could have been more thoughtful. Director Nag Ashwin, who helmed Kalki 2898 AD, also responded, saying Arshad should’ve chosen his words better but took it in a light-hearted manner, joking that he’d send toys to Arshad’s kids.

Arshad Clears the Air

At the IIFA Awards 2024, Arshad finally addressed the backlash. He clarified that his comment wasn’t aimed at Prabhas as an actor but at how his character looked in the movie. “I wasn’t talking about Prabhas personally,” Arshad explained. “He’s a brilliant actor, and we all know that. My comment was about the character, not him.”

Arshad went on to explain that sometimes, even great actors are given poorly developed characters, which can be disappointing for the audience. He made it clear that he holds Prabhas in high regard and didn’t mean any disrespect.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi film set in the distant future. It features an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. The film is inspired by Hindu mythology and collected over Rs. 1000 crores at box office.