Arshad Warsi says he has ‘no desire’ to perform Haj, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, known for his versatile roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Golmaal, has now found himself at the center of controversy. The actor, who has been a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry for over three decades, is making headlines after his appearance on the latest episode of Samdish Bhatia’s Unfiltered By Samdish.

During the interview, Arshad Warsi was candid about his views on his professional and personal life including religion. When asked by the host, “Aapko Haj karne ka munn hai kabhi?” (Do you ever wish to perform Haj?), Arshad responded without hesitation, “Nahh.” The interviewer then inquired if he would visit Saudi as a place of interest, to which Arshad replied, “Yeah, I wouldn’t mind, but I am not a religious person.” Watch the viral video and how fans are reacting below.

This statement has drawn criticism from many fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. Some are trolling the actor for openly denying any interest in performing Hajj, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages for Muslims.

The controversy has also led to the resurfacing of an old interview where Arshad Warsi shared his views on religion, stating, “I’m not religious. I don’t believe in rituals. However, I’m not an atheist. I believe in God. I believe that there is a power, and I believe that all the religions are just different roads of reaching that one power. But those roads are made by people that I don’t like.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arshad is set to star in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise, alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Additionally, Arshad will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, the latest addition to the popular Jolly LLB series, where he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.