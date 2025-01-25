Arshdeep Singh named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

The left-arm medium-fast bowler took 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th January 2025 5:04 pm IST
Arshdeep Singh named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Arshdeep Singh

Dubai: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who starred in India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, was on Saturday named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, cementing his reputation as one of the leading short format bowlers in the game.

The left-arm medium-fast bowler took 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024.

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day, along side Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
ICC T20I rankings: Arshdeep breaks into top 10, Hardik rises to 3rd in allrounder’s list

Last year, he broke into the top 10 of the ICC men’s T20I rankings following his three-wicket haul in the opening match against Bangladesh.

Arshdeep rose eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers, reaching a new career-high rating, with experienced England spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the No.1 ranking after the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and England’s series with Australia at home in September last year.

He moved seven places to 60th overall on the latest T20I rankings for batters led by Australian Travis Head.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th January 2025 5:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button