Arshi Khan slams Vishal Aditya for telling Asim to say Jai Shri Ram

Mumbai: The ongoing online feud between Asim Riaz and Vishal Singh continues to grab attention, with Arshi Khan now sharing her strong reaction to the controversy. During a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant called out Vishal for allegedly bringing religion into an argument that had nothing to do with faith.

Arshi said she found that part of the exchange completely unnecessary. According to her, religious slogans should not be used as a tool to target someone or make them appear disrespectful towards another community.

“Mujhe yeh cheez galat lagi. Usne bola ‘Jai Shri Ram’, toh bhai hum bhi bolenge ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Hum India mein rehte hain aur ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ bhi bolenge. Ismein hamari respect nahi kam hoti. Kisi religion ko respect dete hain toh respect nahi kam hoti,” Arshi said.

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She also questioned what Vishal was trying to establish by using the religious reference while arguing with Asim.

“Aap kya sabit karna chahte ho ki ek Musalman yeh sab cheezon ko pasand nahi karta hai? Aap yehi sabit karna chahte ho? Toh yeh galat hai,” she added.

Arshi maintained that Vishal was free to question or criticise Asim over the actual issue between them. However, she felt that introducing religion into the disagreement shifted the conversation in an unfair and potentially harmful direction.

“Asim ke upar aapko baat karni hai toh uss mudde pe baat karo,” she stated, making her stand clear.

Her response underlined that respecting one religion does not reduce a person’s respect for their own faith. Arshi argued that people living in India can say both “Jai Shri Ram” and “Allah Hu Akbar” without either slogan being used to judge their identity or patriotism.

With Asim and Vishal’s online exchanges already generating plenty of discussion, Arshi’s statement has added another layer to the controversy. She firmly believes that personal disagreements should remain focused on the original issue and that religion should not be dragged into an unrelated fight simply to make the other person look bad.