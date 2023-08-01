Arsons, vandalism continue in Haryana; offices announce WFH till Aug 4

Violence continued in the Nuh district of Haryana for the second day as angry mob continued to vandalise shops. According to the latest reports, several establishments, including a restaurant was burnt down in Badshapur amidst religious chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on Tuesday, August 1.

As per the latest reports, offices in Gurugram have declared work from home till August 4. Online delivery services have been halted.

Moreover, Muslim migrant workers have started fleeing the city fearing being targeted by Hindutva mob.

So far five people have reportedly died and more than 50 injured in the violence. The dead include two home guards, two civilians, and a cleric of the mosque.

On Monday, stones were pelted at a religious yatra organised by the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them and set cars ablaze, reports said.

Reports suggest that the violence started after cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal worker Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, appeared during the VHP procession. Monu is the prime accused of kidnapping and burning two Muslim brothers alive on suspicion of cow smuggling in February this year. He was declared absconding by police.

Earlier, Monu uploaded a video on his social media account informing about the Shobha Yatra in Mewat and urging his followers to participate in large numbers.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze several vehicles and shops belonging to the minority community. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad. Educational institutes were ordered closed Tuesday in Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.