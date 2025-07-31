ART Cinemas Vanasthalipuram tickets booking: Step-by-step guide

Hyderabad just got a brand-new movie experience, and fans can’t keep calm! The newly launched ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram, a joint venture between Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas, is now open and it’s already the city’s hottest movie destination.

Kickstarting its grand opening is none other than Vijay Deverakonda’s film Kingdom, which has become the first-ever movie to premiere at ART Cinemas. With its massive buzz and high expectations, fans of both Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Teja are flocking to book tickets for this premium movie-watching experience.

How to Book Tickets for ART Cinemas Hyderabad

If you’re wondering how to grab your seat at this trending theatre, here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

Step-by-Step Guide:

Open Google on your phone or browser

Search and click on the BookMyShow website (or open the BMS app if installed)

Choose your city as Hyderabad

In the “Now Showing” section, select the movie — Kingdom

Scroll through the list of theatres and select ART Cinemas – Vanasthalipuram

Pick your preferred show timing

Choose your seats — Gold or Lounger

Proceed to payment, complete the transaction

You’ll receive your e-ticket instantly, ready to scan at the theatre

That’s it, your booking is done in just a few clicks!

Why Fans Are Flocking to ART Cinemas

What makes ART Cinemas stand out is its cutting-edge infrastructure. The theatre features a massive 57-foot-wide EPIQ screen, 4K projection, and Dolby Atmos sound system, ensuring next-level cinematic vibes.

And the best part? Ticket prices for Kingdom at ART Cinemas start at just Rs 295 for both Gold and Lounger seats, making luxury accessible to all moviegoers.

With Kingdom being one of the most expensive films of Vijay Deverakonda’s career (made on a Rs 130 crore budget), and the fact that Ravi Teja himself is associated with the theatre, fans are feeling the hype more than ever.