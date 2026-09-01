Art director’s son detained in hit-and-run case in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday, September 1, detained art director Anand Sai’s son, Sandeep, in connection with the hit-and-run case leading to the death of a person identified as Nandulal.

Zaid Shah Qadri, a student who was assisting Nandulal, was also severely injured in the accident. Speaking to Siasat.com, Raidurgam Police said, “Sandeep has been detained for questioning; we cannot reveal details of the accident right now.”

The police refused to share the timing of the accident. The incident occurred on the main road connecting the ORR Rotary and Khajaguda village.

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According to Raidurg Police, Nandulal was walking along the road when an Innova allegedly hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

The driver reportedly did not stop after the accident and fled the spot.