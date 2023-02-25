Art Dubai’s largest-ever edition to take place in March

Abu Dhabi: The 16th edition of Art Dubai, the leading international art fair for the Middle East and Global South, will take place from March 1 to 5, 2023 in Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah, local media reported.

The Art Dubai 2023 will feature more than 130 presentations from more than 40 countries and six continents, across four sections— Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba (showcasing exclusive new work) and Art Dubai Digital. It will also feature more than 30 first-time entrants.

From Accra to Kolkata and from Singapore to Buenos Aires, over 60 percent of exhibitors hail from the Global South.

As per a report by Gulf News, over the course of the five-day fair, wide-ranging programming will include presentations from world-renowned galleries, an ambitious speaking programme, and a dedicated not-for-profit program featuring Art Dubai’s year-round initiatives.

Art Dubai will donate 50 percent of all online ticket sales to earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey.

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.