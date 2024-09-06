No talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends in J&K: Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unequivocally said on Friday that Article 370 is a thing of the past and those promising to restore it are deceiving the people of J&K.

He also said that there can be no talks with Pakistan as long as terrorism exists in J&K.

“Right from the Independence of the country, we have been closely associated with J&K. From the agitation started by Pandit Prem Nath Dogra to the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, our party, first as the Jana Sangh and then as the BJP, strived for complete integration of J&K with the rest of the country,” Shah, who arrived here to release the BJP election manifesto for the coming Assembly elections, told a large gathering of party workers, BJP supporters and the media.

“Till 2014, there were both state and non-state actors controlling the ground situation. Governments in power in those days worked with an appeasement policy for the separatists. During the last 10 years after 2014, J&K’s history will be written in golden words. Today J&K is part of India and it will always remain part of India. Article 370 and 35A are no longer part of the Indian Constitution. These articles are a thing of the past and will never come back. Those promising to restore article 370 are deceiving the people of J&K,” he said.

“Our government restored democracy on the ground level from the panchayat, and urban bodies to Lok Sabha elections and now the Assembly elections in J&K as had never happened before,” Amit Shah asserted.

He said 58 per cent votes were polled in the Lok Sabha elections, and “in the past if there would be 10 per cent voting, that would be highlighted by newspapers”.

Asked about the election manifesto promise of some regional political parties that they will ask Delhi to speak to Pakistan, the Home Minister said: “There is no question of talking to Pakistan as long as terrorism exists in J&K. Yes, we will talk to the youth of J&K as they are our own children.”

About the National Conference (NC) election manifesto that promises to revisit reservations in J&K, he said: “Omar Abdullah is now saying that if he gets power, they will revisit reservations to Gujjars, Paharis and other underprivileged classes. I want to tell Omar Abdullah that reservations are a part of the Indian Constitution and will never give him the power to undo these reservations.”

About the NC-Congress alliance, Shah said: “Congress has supported the NC manifesto. I am again asking Rahul Gandhi whether he supports the restoration of Article 370, the restoration of the dual constitution in J&K and releasing all anti-national elements from jails. By adopting silence nothing will be achieved. Rahul Gandhi should reply with a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ whether he supports NC manifesto.”

Appealing to voters to support BJP candidates, Shah referred to the main points of the party manifesto released today by him.

“What happened in 10 years has made us reach closer to our goal. I promise that if the people give us the mandate to govern J&K, we will change the face of J&K in four years. Youth will write their own destiny. College students will get Rs 3,000 travelling alliance. To coach local youth for UPSC exams, we will give Rs 10,000 per month to promising aspirants for two years,” he said.

“Dal Lake will be reclaimed to its past glory. We will set up a fun city in the Tattoo ground in Srinagar from where the visitors will not leave for three days because of the attractions offered to children and families,” he said.

The BJP leader also referred to the Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Yojana proposed in the manifesto and cited its multiple benefits for the common man.

About the under-developed Pir Panjal region and districts of Poonch & Rajouri, he set the manifesto has promised to set up a tourist city in Rajouri.

“Udhampur district will get a pharmaceutical park. Jammu city will have a lake of its own,” he said.

About investments, he said that three times more investment has come to J&K during the last 10 years than had come during the last 70 years before that.

Among other manifesto promises, he promised regularisation of long pending leases to small and medium traders and shoppers, and five marlas of land to the homeless, and financial support to build homes on the allotted land would be given by the government.

He also spoke of amnesty to electric power bills outstanding for consumers.

Asked about reports that some separatists are now joining the NC and the PDP to fight elections, he said those trying to accommodate such elements need to understand what they are doing. Replying to another question about former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah joining the electoral fray after stating categorically that he would not fight elections as long as J&K remained a UT, Shah said: “He was afraid of defeat and that is why he said he would not fight. Then under pressure, he filed papers from one constituency. Again fearing defeat, he also filed papers from another constituency.”

“I want to tell Omar Sahab that people are not with him and he should accept that”, he said.

About Kashmiri Pandits, who migrated out of their home due to militancy, the Union Home Minister said: “They sold their properties in distress. In some cases, we have restored their lost property and in all cases, we will ensure either restoration of lost property or adequate market rates for properties sold in distress.

Amit Shah ridiculed various political parties for promising to fight for the restoration of statehood to J&K. “What are they promising? I have said on the floor of the Parliament that statehood will be restored at the appropriate time. Where is the question of fighting for something I am committed to the country’s Parliament to restore?” he wondered.

Asked about political parties saying that intimidation of Muslims will not be allowed in J&K, he said Muslims are not intimidated anywhere in the country nor will they ever be intimidated in J&K.

Three-phase elections in J&K will be held on September 18 and 25 and October 1. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.