Artists adopt nine tortoises at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: A group of artists came together on Tuesday to adopt nine tortoises at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) for a period of one year. Senior artist and curator Bolgum Nagesh Goud, handed over a cheque of Rupees 2.70 lakh to the zoo’s curator, S Rajashekar.

Earlier in January, Nagesh Goud had arranged a sculpture show titled ‘Kurma’ at the state art gallery in Madhapur, where 15 artists participated. The event showcased sculptures of tortoises painted by those artists that were later sold to buyers, the proceedings of which were handed over to the zoo authorities.

This is not the first Goud that has helped the Nehru Zoological Park. In 2020, Goud arranged an exhibition called ‘Gaja’ that displayed 25 painted sculptures of elephants whose proceedings of 3.5 lakh were contributed to the zoo authorities for looking after an elephant, Sita.

S Rajashekar thanked the artists who helped in promoting wildlife conservation.