Arun Mashettey makes Bollywood debut with Salman Khan: Film details

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame and popular YouTuber Arun Mashettey has sent fans into a frenzy with news of his big-screen debut alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Following his celebrated journey in Bigg Boss, where he reached the top five, Arun has continued to grow his fanbase through Instagram reels and YouTube content. However, his latest revelation has left fans excited.

During his appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s podcast earlier this year, Arun had hinted at upcoming surprises. Now, it appears that one of these surprises is a major Bollywood role. Arun is set to appear in the much-anticipated film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, which is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.

Arun also shared a photo from the set of Sikandar in Hyderabad. The movie is being shot at iconic Falaknuma Palace. In a post on his Instagram, Arun posed with Salman Khan, dressed in a sleek, all-white driver’s uniform, hinting at his character in the film.

Arun also gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at his experience on the set. His latest vlog included clips of him going over his lines and preparing for his scenes, offering fans a glimpse into his journey from YouTube to the silver screen.

Fans were thrilled to see Arun with the Bollywood star and eagerly responded with congratulatory messages.

Sikandar is being directed by AR Murugadoss.