Arun Mashettey opens up on his net worth, says ‘Alhamdulillah’

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is over but the buzz around its contestants continues, even weeks after the show concluded. Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a finalist from Hyderabad, is still making headlines with his post-show revelations. The reality star recently shared his plans to shift base to Mumbai and spilled the beans about bagging new projects.

And now, in a recent interview with Faisal Shaikh on the YouTube show ‘Long Drive With @MrFaisu,’ Arun delved into the topic of his net worth. The discussion revolved around the speculation and media buzz surrounding the earnings and wealth of Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mashettey’s Net Worth 2024

During the conversation, Mr Faisu asked Arun about the rumored net worth of 5 crore. Arun responded, “There is money in gaming, but I can’t say it’s 5 crores. Whatever is being said about the net worth is incorrect.” When questioned if his net worth is more than that, Arun neither confirmed nor denied, stating, “It’s there, not much, but whatever it is, Alhamdulillah. Thankful for whatever is there. Our family is into the jewelry business with 5 showrooms in Hyderabad.” Click here to watch the video.

What is the meaning of Alhamdulillah?

“Alhamdulillah” is an Arabic phrase commonly used by Muslims, and it translates to “All praise is due to Allah” or “Praise be to Allah” in English. It is an expression of gratitude and thankfulness to God, acknowledging His blessings, mercy, and the goodness in one’s life.

On the professional front, Arun recently revealed that he has three new projects in the pipeline. Fans were excited to see him recently shooting with Tollywood star Vishwak Sen. As Arun continues to ride the wave of success post-Bigg Boss 17, his fans eagerly await his upcoming ventures in the entertainment industry.