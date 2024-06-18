Arun Mashetty’s Bakrid celebrations in Hyderabad win hearts

Hyderabad: YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who captured fans’ hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 17, continues to charm millions across India. His engaging social media posts and reels are a hit among his followers.

After celebrating Ramzan with great enthusiasm, Arun marked Eid al-Adha on Monday with the same spirit. In one of his Instagram posts, he shared that he was sacrificing an animal for the first time. “Pehli baar mein qurbani deru toh bakra leleke aaya mein ghar pe,” he said in the video.

Arun also wished his fans Eid Mubarak with a cute family post featuring his wife, Mashettey Malak, and daughter, Jury. The posts have garnered admiration and respect from many online users. His heartfelt celebrations and positive influence are winning him even more fans across the country.

Fans are praising Arun for his genuine nature and efforts to spread peace and secularism. Comments like “That’s Why We Love You Arun Bhai,” “Man with zero haters,” and “Brand ambassador of secularism” show the love and support he continues to receive.