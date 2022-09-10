Arunachal govt defends CM, says corruption charges politically motivated

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday dismissed allegations of corruption made against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, asserting that they were made with ulterior political motives.

Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), an anti-graft body of the state, and another organisation have levelled the charges against Khandu. AAC has also launched a march last month from the state capital Itanagar to New Delhi to protest against this.

It is felt that they are hell-bent to defame the popular government with such cheap gimmicks to gain popularity. These allegations are politically motivated, government spokesperson Nyato Dukam told reporters.

Referring to the charge that Khandu’s assets were increased to the tune of Rs 163 crore as declared in his 2019 election affidavit, Dukam said that the CM has family businesses, bank deposits and immovable properties.

Regular income is generated through business firms and rent, while there is additional income from various assets, returns from investments and bank interest accrued on deposits, he said.

Besides, cost escalation of assets declared in 2014 has also led to a substantial increase in the value of the same assets in 2019, the spokesperson pointed out.

Ever since the BJP took the reins of the state with Khandu as the chief minister, the government has adopted a Pan Arunachal view in its developmental agenda by ensuring an inclusive and participatory approach in all decision-making processes, Dukam said.

He said that annual budgets are now prepared not behind closed doors but after consultation with all strata of people

The government has been maintaining utmost transparency and accountability with a heavy hand on corruption, Dukam said.

On another allegation in the ‘Sampoorna Gramin Rojgar Yojana’ scheme, the spokesperson said the matter is now pending in the Supreme Court and it would not be proper to comment on the matter.

He also dismissed a few other allegations claiming that they are nothing but figments of imagination .