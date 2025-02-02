Arvind Kejriwal slams EC over attack on journalists in Delhi

Responding to Saurav Das’ post, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Election Commission ceases to exist in India anymore.”

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 12:25 am IST
5 AAP MLAs quit days before Delhi Assembly elections
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the Delhi Police and also hit out at the Election Commission (EC) over an alleged incident of police manhandling of some journalists who came from Chandigarh to cover the February 5 elections.

Earlier, the Press Club of India (PCI) condemned the Delhi Police’s action against journalists, who had come from Chandigarh, to cover the Delhi Assembly elections.

“As per their complaints, the Delhi Police personnel misbehaved with them in the national capital while they were reporting. Harassing and intimidating the journalists has become a daily phenomenon across the country. In this regard, we urge the Delhi Election Commission and the Election Commission of India to intervene and ensure hassle-free and smooth coverage of the elections,” Press Club of India wrote on X.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The PCI also demanded a thorough enquiry into the matter.

Reacting to the Press Club of India’s X post, an investigative journalist, Saurav Das said: “So much hooliganism in the country’s capital during elections—one can only imagine the state of affairs in other states. The systematic dismantling of the Election Commission has been the biggest assault on India’s democracy.”

Responding to Saurav Das’ post, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Election Commission ceases to exist in India anymore.”

MS Creative School

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress. High-decibel campaigning saw all three parties pulling out all stops to woo the electorate.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 12:25 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button