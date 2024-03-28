Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand on Thursday.

The Delhi Chief Minister will be produced before the Court later today.

Additionally, the Delhi High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.

“In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof…” she had said.

The probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging ED remand granted by the trial court while not granting any immediate relief.

Speaking to ANI on the High Court’s notice to ED, Atishi said on Wednesday, “What the honourable High Court has stated in today’s order is a very important observation. Until now, only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and members of the opposition and the INDIA Alliance have repeatedly raised questions, stating that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is not legal, undemocratic and politically motivated.”

“But today, even the High Court has said that there is a need to check whether this arrest is politically motivated. The HC has also said that this arrest could be undemocratic and unlawful and that is why the HC has issued the notice to the ED,” said Atishi.

“The High Court, in its notice to ED, has very specifically raised in paragraph 15 the issue of the ‘legality of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest’ and whether the arrest is politically motivated and whether the arrest is trying to affect the election and the democratic process. Therefore, we have welcomed this decision of the HC, which has taken note of the issue of violations of democracy that the country is facing with great seriousness,” said the AAP leader.

On a petition moved by Kejriwal, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma stated that the respondent (ED) has to be granted an opportunity to file a reply as an opportunity for effective representation, and declining this opportunity would amount to denial of a fair hearing as well as violation of one of the principles of natural justice, which is applicable to both parties and not one.

The court, while fixing matters for April 3, further stated that any release order from custody will amount to enlarging the accused, petitioner, or Arvind Kejriwal on bail or interim bail as an interim measure. The writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is not ordinarily a ready substitute for recourse to the remedy of bail under Section 439 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, the AAP cadre is expected to intensify its protests in the national capital. The INDIA bloc will also hold a joint rally at the Ram Leela Maidan on March 31 in protest against the arrest.