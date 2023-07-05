Arvind welcomes Kishan Reddy’s appointment as Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Union Minister for Tourism and G. Kishan Reddy as the state BJP President. He termed the leadership of Reddy as lucky for the state unit of the party. Terming Kishan Reddy a mature politician, he thanked the party’s high command for Reddy’s appointment.

Speaking to media persons at the state party headquarters in the city, he thanked the national party president JP Nadda for appointing the party MLA Etela Rajender as the chairman of the state election management committee. Stating that Etela will undertake an aggressive election campaign across the entire Telangana state, he hoped that the party would come into power in Telangana after the upcoming assembly elections.

Stating that the outgoing state party president Bandi Sanjay completed his term aggressively, he said that they would all work together for the victory of the party in Telangana.