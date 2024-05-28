‘Aryan always tells he is Muslim,’ reveals Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is nothing short of a Bollywood fairy tale. The couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and their enduring relationship has been an inspiration to many. However, not everyone knows that Gauri’s parents were initially against their marriage due to religious differences—Shah Rukh being a Muslim and Gauri a Hindu.

In the first season of Koffee with Karan, Gauri candidly shared her thoughts on religion and her relationship with Shah Rukh. Sitting on the couch alongside Hrithik Roshan’s then-wife, Sussanne Khan, Gauri revealed, “Aryan is so into Shah Rukh, that he would follow his religion, I feel. He will always say, ‘I am a Muslim.’ And when he tells this to my mother, she gets, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s dealing with it, and it is true.”

Gauri emphasized that there should be a balance when it comes to respecting each other’s faith. She stated, “I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously, there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well.”

Shah Rukh Khan echoed similar sentiments during a visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5. He said, “We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim, and our kids are Hindustan. When my daughter was small, in her school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked, ‘What is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion.”

The couple’s love and mutual respect beliefs have been a cornerstone of their enduring marriage. They are proud parents to three children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Recently, their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL for the third time, and the whole family celebrated the victory together.