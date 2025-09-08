Aryan Khan brings SRK, Salman, Aamir together for his debut series

Hyderabad: For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been the biggest stars of Bollywood. Fans always wanted to see them together in one project. Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has now made this almost possible with his first web series The Bads of Bollywood.

The trailer shows Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir in cameo roles. They do not appear in one frame, but even short scenes in the same series make this historic. Fans are still waiting to see if Aryan brings them together on screen.

Story and Cast

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series tells the story of Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, who dreams of becoming a big star. His journey is full of struggles, family support, and fights with powerful people in the industry.

The show has a huge cast including Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Manish Chaudhari. Big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and SS Rajamouli will also appear.

Release and Music

The series is directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan. The music is by Shashwat Sachdev and Anirudh Ravichander, with songs sung by Arijit Singh already getting popular.

The Bads of Bollywood will release on September 18, 2025 on Netflix. The excitement is high to see if the three Khans finally come together in one frame.