As a school teacher, Nita Ambani's first salary was...

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, renowned as the wife of India’s wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani, has an extraordinary life. Today, she is a philanthropist, dancer, businesswoman, and owner of the IPL team Mumbai Indians. But she was a schoolteacher before? Let’s have a look at her lesser-known role.

Nita Ambani’s Humble Beginnings

During the early 2000s, the Ambani couple made an appearance on the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the interview, Nita recollected her time as a teacher at ‘Sunflower Nursery’. Just one year after her marriage to Mukesh Ambani in 1985, she began working as a teacher. They are dotting parents to three children: Akash, Isha, and Anant.

Nita Ambani’s First Salary

Nita Ambani

She revealed during the conversation that she earned a modest monthly salary of Rs 800 as a school teacher. Despite some people making fun of her, she found satisfaction in her work. Interestingly, her teaching income covered their dinners, as Mukesh Ambani playfully shared. “And all that salary was mine,” he quipped, highlighting how their meals were funded by Nita’s hard-earned Rs 800.

Her Passion for Education

While Nita may no longer be a full-time school teacher, her passion for education continues. She founded the ‘Dhirubhai Ambani International School’ in Mumbai in 2003, naming it after her late father-in-law. The school stands as a testament to her commitment to nurturing young minds.

Ambani’s Net Worth Today

Currently, Nita Ambani’s net worth is estimated to be $112.6 billion. From her humble beginnings as a school teacher to her influential role in various domains, Nita’s journey symbolizes resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.