As BJP reshuffles Telangana unit, caste debate grips state

Hyderabad: In the intricate web of Indian politics, caste dynamics play a crucial role, with dominant positions often bestowed upon upper castes. Adding fuel to the ongoing caste discourse, the BJP leadership has taken a step by removing Somu Veerraju and Bandi Sanjay, prominent leaders from the Kapu and Munnuru Kapu communities, as presidents of the party’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana units, respectively.

Stepping into their shoes, the party has appointed G. Kishan Reddy, a Reddy caste member, as the President of the Telangana BJP, while Daggubati Purandeshwari, belonging to the Khamma caste, has been named as the President of the Andhra Pradesh unit. Both Purandeshwari and G. Kishan Reddy hail from upper caste backgrounds, aligning them with the socially privileged “ruling class.”

The growth of the party in the upcoming elections will be a determining factor in the recognition and prominence received by both Kishan Reddy and Purandeshwari. Their performance at the polls will likely shape their political trajectories within the BJP.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay and Somu Veerraju tendered their resignations as per the directions of BJP President JP Nadda. While Veerraju resigned promptly following a phone call from Nadda, Sanjay engaged in a lengthy discussion with the party president in New Delhi before eventually stepping down.

Expressing discontentment, a BJP leader from Telangana, speaking on the condition of anonymity, drew attention to the resemblance between the BJP and family-based political parties, highlighting the perceived scapegoating of Sanjay despite his extensive grassroots efforts.

Although Somu Veerraju does not belong to a backward caste, his community has historically been marginalized and devoid of power, both in the former united Andhra Pradesh and the present-day Andhra Pradesh. Supporters of both Sanjay (Munnuru Kapu) and Somu Veerraju (Kapu) had hoped that they would retain their positions, considering the imminent elections.

According to a news published in The Pioneer, Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh, as well as the newly appointed incumbent Kishan Reddy, expressed surprise at the high command’s decision, as they were previously led to believe that Sanjay would continue to lead the party into the upcoming Assembly elections. Even Nadda himself had reiterated multiple times that the BJP would contest the elections under Sanjay’s leadership.

However, the sudden removal of both Sanjay and Somu Veerraju from their respective president posts in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh BJP units has come as a shock to their followers and supporters. The decision by the BJP high command has sparked intense discussions surrounding caste, power dynamics, and the party’s strategic approach leading up to the crucial state elections.