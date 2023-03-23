As H3N2 hits the news in India, how dangerous is it?

The H3N2 influenza epidemic is a major concern in India, as it has the potential to cause severe illness and even death in some cases. The H3N2 strain of the influenza virus is one of the most common causes of seasonal flu worldwide, and it can lead to complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus infections.

Symptoms

The symptoms of H3N2 influenza are similar to those of other strains of the flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and headaches. In some cases, individuals may also experience vomiting and diarrhoea. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you or a loved one are experiencing these symptoms, especially if you are at higher risk of complications from the flu, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

How to beat it?

The best way to prevent the spread of H3N2 influenza is by getting vaccinated. The flu vaccine is widely available in India and is recommended for everyone, especially those who are at high risk of complications from the flu. The vaccine is safe and effective and can significantly reduce the likelihood of getting the flu or developing severe complications if you do get the flu.

In addition to getting vaccinated, there are several other steps that you can take to prevent the spread of the flu virus. These include practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick, and staying home if you are feeling unwell.

If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with H3N2 influenza, it is important to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes staying home from work or school, avoiding close contact with others, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and practicing good hygiene.

Ask your doctor

Antibiotics are not effective against the flu virus, so if you have been diagnosed with H3N2 influenza, your doctor may prescribe antiviral medications, which can help to reduce the severity and duration of the illness. It is important to take these medications as prescribed and to follow your doctor’s instructions closely.

How dangerous is it?

It is also important to note that H3N2 influenza can be particularly dangerous for certain groups of people, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease. If you or a loved one are in one of these groups, it is especially important to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus and to seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms of the flu.

In conclusion, the H3N2 influenza epidemic is a serious concern in India, but there are steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. By getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, and seeking medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms, you can help to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe. It is important to take the flu seriously and to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Md Fawad Ali is a renowned and experienced Consultant Physician & Diabetologist in Hyderabad. He brings with him an experience of six years and has been associated with some of the best hospitals in Hyderabad. He worked as a senior resident at the Department of Medicine, NIMS; worked as an assistant professor at the Department of Medicine, DCMS; Chief Consultant and Director of Health Front Speciality Clinics and Day Care, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.