‘As if I have bomb…,’ Joke sparks panic at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A woman caused panic at Hyderabad airport after joking about having a bomb while undergoing a security check. As the situation escalated, the metal detector beeped near her ankles, raising further concerns.

The woman, in her 20s, was scheduled to fly to Goa on Thursday, November 7. According to a TOI report, the woman was not cooperating during the security check at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad when the comment caught the attention of the CISF personnel, who immediately isolated her.

She and her luggage were taken to a secure area for a detailed inspection and to everyone’s surprise, the metal detector beeped near her ankles. The bomb disposal team was called, and her parents were contacted.

It was later revealed that a metal implant in her ankle due to a recent surgery triggered the alarm. Her parents provided medical records to confirm the procedure.

After the incident, the CISF handed the woman over to the Hyderabad airport police.

A case has been reportedly filed against the woman and further investigation is ongoing.

Hyderabad Airport tightens security after flights receive bomb threats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport tightened security after three flights received bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The rising number of hoax threats to flights has posed a significant challenge to Hyderabad Airport operations.

Each incident prompts a series of rigorous checks by specialized police units covering all critical areas, including aircraft cabins, luggage, and terminal areas. These security procedures, which can extend to two hours per incident, are essential for maintaining safety but inevitably impact the airport’s ability to operate smoothly and on schedule.

Furthermore, these frequent hoaxes drain valuable resources and divert personnel from other vital duties.

For passengers at Hyderabad airport, these false alarms have caused delays, leading to increased frustration and reduced confidence in air travel safety.