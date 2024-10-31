Hyderabad Airport tightens security after flights receive bomb threats

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Shamshabad tightened security on Wednesday after three flights received bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

These hoax bomb threats have led to increased scrutiny and a strategic response to ensure passenger safety and operational stability.

Hyderabad Airport’s response after flights receive threats

Upon receiving the threat notification, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) promptly activated its security protocol. CISF anti-sabotage teams meticulously checked three aircraft—two that were set to depart for Chennai and one that had reportedly arrived from Chennai.

The thorough investigation ultimately revealed no presence of explosives, confirming it was a hoax call.

This marks a continuing trend, as bomb threats targeting flights at Hyderabad Airport have increased over the past few days, placing the airport’s security team on high alert.

On Tuesday alone, there were six such incidents impacting five IndiGo flights and one Air India flight. These threats led to delays, disrupted travel plans, and heightened anxiety among passengers.

Impact of hoax bomb threats

The rising number of hoax threats to flights has posed a significant challenge to Hyderabad Airport operations.

Each incident prompts a series of rigorous checks by specialized police units, covering all critical areas, including aircraft cabins, luggage, and terminal areas. These security procedures, which can extend to two hours per incident, are essential for maintaining safety but inevitably impact the airport’s ability to operate smoothly and on schedule.

Furthermore, these frequent hoaxes drain valuable resources and divert personnel from other vital duties.

For passengers, these false alarms have caused delays, leading to increased frustration and reduced confidence in air travel safety.

Recognizing the need to address this issue, Hyderabad police have formed specialized teams dedicated to investigating and identifying those responsible for these hoax bomb threats.