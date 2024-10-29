Raid conducted at popular restaurant in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducted a raid at a popular eatery in Secunderabad on Tuesday.
Despite continuous inspections, violations surface each time the team conducts checks.
Irregularities found during raids at popular restaurant in Secunderabad
In Monday’s raid at Nanking Chinese Restaurant, the food safety team discovered various violations.
At the restaurant, the team found that the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition, with all doors and lids broken. They also found raw and cooked food items stored together.
The team observed that the dustbins were uncovered, with houseflies present all over the kitchen. Additionally, an open drain was running through the kitchen, as revealed by the team.
Inspection at canteen at MNR Medical College
Apart from the raid at a popular restaurant in Secunderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at MNR Medical College in Sangareddy.
The team noted that the kitchen area was unclean, and proper lighting was lacking in the storage and kitchen areas.
During the inspection, six food products were found to be expired.
Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and making every effort to ensure that healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and other districts of Telangana, violations continue to surface during inspections.