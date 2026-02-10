The 85th edition of All India Industrial Exhibition, aka Numaish, is all set to close on February 15. The end of this most-awaited exhibition is a sad event for many, as the Nampally Exhibition Grounds becomes the pulse of Hyderabad for 46 days straight.

Luckily for shopaholics, Numaish ending so close to Ramzan has compelled many stall owners to stay back in Hyderabad to participate in the holy month’s festivities. So, for the thousands of traders who travelled from across the country to be part of this historic fair, the end of Numaish is merely a signal to pack up and move on to the city’s popular Ramzan expos.

During the final days of the Numaish, Siasat.com spoke to some stall owners to find out where exactly they are heading next.

The top two hubs for post-Numaish shopping

The Numaish trail leads straight to two of the city’s most popular shopping expos- Daawat-e-Ramzaan at King’s Palace and Rainbow Shopping Festival at Minar Garden.

“After Numaish, we are going straight to Minar Garden. We have always gotten a good response there in Ramzan. There is still time for Daawat-e-Ramzaan to start, but we have booked a stall there as well,” said Faizan Khan, a Rajasthani jutti stall owner.

“I am the third-generation owner of the stall, and we have been coming from Jaipur for the past 80 years. This recent trend of Ramzan expos in Hyderabad has helped us a lot to find customers in different locations,” Faizan said.

Some popular clothing businesses like Zam Zam Creations, Begum’s, Asma Collections, Pakeeza Pehnawa, and Punjabi Bollywood Suits are expected to join both Rainbow Shopping Festival and Daawat-e-Ramzaan.

“We come from Uttar Pradesh, especially for Numaish and the Minar Garden expo. This year, we have registered for Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzaan as well,” said a clothes salesman.

Similarly, a footwear brand confirmed their spot at Daawat-e-Ramzan, noting that the ‘aesthetic and vibe’ of Anam Mirza’s event perfectly suits their collection.

However, not all stalls are planning to stay back. “I have been setting up my stall in Minar Garden since 2019, and the response has been great. But last year, I didn’t get a good response, so I will not be staying back this time,” said a Lucknowi stall owner.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Kashmiri jewellery trader revealed that he will be heading back home after Numaish and does not plan to participate in any other expos. When asked if that is the case for most Kashmiri stalls, he said, “As far as I know, the majority will go back home. But Hyderabadis can expect to see some dry fruits and clothing stalls in the Ramzan expos.”

Ramzan expos in Hyderabad: All details

Hyderabad will transform into a 24/7 shopping hub during Ramzan. Daawat-e-Ramzaan is set to take place in King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur, from March 5 to March 19. Rainbow Shopping Festival will be in Minar Garden from February 16 to March 18. Apart from these two big names, several other shopping exhibitions can be expected all around the city.

What are your plans for post-Numaish shopping?