As residents travel to celebrate Sankranti, Hyderabad roads fall quiet

Hyderabad: With a large chunk of Hyderabad’s population away to celebrate Sankranti in their hometowns, the city roads became a playground for flying kites and cricket for the locals.

On Monday, January 13, the usually bustling areas of S R Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, KPHB, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Moosapet, L B Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Nagole appeared unusually quiet with less traffic. These clear roads are expected to last until Wednesday, after which Sankranti ends and the usual congestion is likely to return.

Speaking to Siasat.com, local Rubeena Khanum, who is also a medical professional, said the quiet and almost empty Hyderabad roads were a respite from the usual traffic and pollution. “It’s a two-day break for the local population from the traffic chaos and torturous pollution. Families are now coming out to enjoy and have a glimpse of the city,” she said.

Another local, Mohd Shafeeq, a chartered accountant by profession, expressed his pleasure in driving leisurely. “It has been a casual and safe drive for motorists. Travelling over 10 or 20 kilometres two decades ago was not a tiring experience,” he told Siasat.com.

Apart from local, city traffic officials also appeared happy and relaxed with a single constable manning a traffic junction that typically takes teamwork. “At least six traffic policemen now work at major junctions. Previously one or two police constables performed their duty at junctions including M J Market and Khairatabad,” said a former traffic constable Mohd Sher Khan.