As schools reopen, Hyderabad traffic police conduct road safety training

Hyderabad: As schools reopened on Monday, station house officers (SHOs) visited students in their respective areas to educate and create awareness about road and personal safety.

According to a press release, the initiative was directed at educating children and parents about the safety aspects of travelling between home and school, road crossing tips, observing signals, hand signals etc.

During summer vacation, special camps were conducted by the traffic police where children learnt to paint and draw, storytelling, essay writing, quiz and singing competitions.

The city traffic police will hold a meeting with the school management, parents, stakeholders, students and various government agencies for facilitating better coordination and safe commute.

“Teaching children about road safety will make them responsible adults. They will also urge their parents to follow traffic rules,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, G Sudheer Babu.

The press release stated that between 2022-2023, various traffic awareness programs were conducted in 1322 schools where close to 137476 students participated.