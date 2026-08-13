Asaduddin Owaisi appears before Hapur court in 2022 firing case

Hapur (UP): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeared before a court here Thursday to record his statement in connection with a 2022 firing case in which his convoy was allegedly attacked on the Delhi-Meerut highway, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said tight security arrangements were in place at the Hapur district court complex and surrounding areas in view of the Hyderabad MP’s arrival.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the court premises with special security arrangements made for Owaisi’s movement to and from the court, he added.

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Owaisi was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 3, 2022, when shots were allegedly fired at his convoy near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa. He escaped unhurt in the attack.

Police had arrested Sachin, a resident of Duriyaai in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Shubham, a resident of Sapla Begampur in Saharanpur’s Nakur area, in connection with the case.

During interrogation, the two allegedly told police that the weapons used in the attack had been provided by Alim, a resident of Radhna village in Meerut’s Mundali area. Alim was subsequently arrested and booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The three accused are currently out on bail.

Police filed a nearly 1,900-page charge sheet against the three under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The charge sheet names 60 witnesses, including 12 police personnel. The case has been pending before the court since then.