Asaduddin Owaisi flags SIR form collection issue on holidays

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns over the collection of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms in Telangana on August 9 and 10, public holidays for Bonalu and Rangam festivals.

Owaisi said his SIR guidance desk received several complaints from people who claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had told them that they would not collect enumeration forms on the two holidays.

He said many people were worried after receiving this information and urged concerned authorities to look into the issue.

@ECISVEEP @CommissionrGHMC

Wanted to bring this to your Urgent Notice that since yesterday we have received too many complaints from people at our SIR Guidance Desk that BLO's have clearly told them that they won't be taking Enumeration forms on 9th (Bonalu) and 10th (Rangam -… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2026

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Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said BJP workers were actively participating in the SIR process by visiting households and helping ensure that eligible voters were included in the electoral rolls.

Rao said he addressed an SIR workshop for BJP workers in Hyderabad as the second phase of the revision exercise began in Telangana.

He called on party workers to remain alert during the process and alleged that the BRS, Congress and MIM were attempting to facilitate the inclusion of illegal immigrants to protect their vote banks.

Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas are working tirelessly in the SIR process, going door to door and ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls.



As the second phase of the SIR process begins in Telangana, I had the opportunity to address an SIR… pic.twitter.com/Ckpy8ADoYm — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) August 8, 2026

He asked BJP workers to increase their efforts to ensure the enrolment of every eligible voter in each Assembly constituency while checking suspicious or ineligible entries during the SIR process.