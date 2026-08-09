Asaduddin Owaisi flags SIR form collection issue on holidays

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns over the collection of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms in Telangana on August 9 and 10, public holidays for Bonalu and Rangam festivals.
Owaisi said his SIR guidance desk received several complaints from people who claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had told them that they would not collect enumeration forms on the two holidays.
He said many people were worried after receiving this information and urged concerned authorities to look into the issue.
Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said BJP workers were actively participating in the SIR process by visiting households and helping ensure that eligible voters were included in the electoral rolls.
Rao said he addressed an SIR workshop for BJP workers in Hyderabad as the second phase of the revision exercise began in Telangana.
He called on party workers to remain alert during the process and alleged that the BRS, Congress and MIM were attempting to facilitate the inclusion of illegal immigrants to protect their vote banks.
He asked BJP workers to increase their efforts to ensure the enrolment of every eligible voter in each Assembly constituency while checking suspicious or ineligible entries during the SIR process.