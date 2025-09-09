Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Centre for signing bilateral deal with Israel

In a post on 'X', he claimed that supporting a "genocidal government" is not in national interest.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 9th September 2025 5:20 pm IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday found fault with the Centre for signing a bilateral investment agreement with Israel, alleging that Israel is currently “overseeing genocide and ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

In a post on ‘X’, he claimed that supporting a “genocidal government” is not in national interest.

“It is despicable that the Modi govt has signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty with Israel at a time when Israel is overseeing genocide, ethnic cleansing & famine of Gaza,” he said.

MS Teachers

Owaisi also posted a media report with a photo of the agreement being signed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and an Israeli minister.

“The person seated next to @nsitharaman believes that it is “just and moral” to starve Gazans. Arrest warrant applications against him are pending with the ICC. Supporting a genocidal government cannot be in national interest,” he said.

However, Owaisi did not name the Israeli minister.

India and Israel on Monday inked a bilateral investment agreement with an aim to promote and protect investments in each other’s countries, the finance ministry said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 9th September 2025 5:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button