Asaduddin Owaisi declares assets of Rs 23.87 crore

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, who filed his nomination for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, declared family assets worth over Rs 23.87 crore, up from Rs 13 crore declared in 2019.

His movable assets are Rs 2.96 crore and immovable assets are to the tune of Rs 20.91 crore, as against Rs 1.67 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively, five years ago.

He does not own a car, according to the affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 15.71 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 4.90 crore.

Owaisi, who is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term, also declared that his and his wife’s liabilities stand at Rs 7.05 crore.

His income during 2022-23 was Rs 22.03 lakh, down from Rs 24.96 lakh in the previous year.

He has an NP Bore .22 pistol and an NP Bore 30-60 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh each.

The 54-year-old leader owns no agricultural or non-agricultural land or commercial buildings. His residential buildings include a house which he jointly owns with his wife at Shastripuram, where they live. The approximate market value of the house is Rs 19.65 crore.

He owns another house worth Rs 95 lakh in Misrigunj, which he acquired by way of a gift.

The declaration also mentions that there are five criminal cases pending against him. He declared that he had not been convicted of any criminal offence.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President filed his nomination papers at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office. He was accompanied by his son Mohammed Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and senior leader and former MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken by the AIMIM from historic Makkah Masjid where the party chief offered Friday prayers. Carrying party flags and raising slogans, the AIMIM supporters marched through Charminar and Gulzar Houz.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s younger brother and party’s floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, party MLAs and other leaders were also present. Hyderabad is considered a stronghold of the AIMIM, which has been winning the Lok Sabha seat since 1984. The party has seven seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.